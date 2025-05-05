ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

‘Don’t come on a hockey day’: Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner welcomes first child

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (16) and goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers in NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.