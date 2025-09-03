Sports

Blue Jays take on the Reds in series rubber match

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) steps onto the field prior to first inning MLB baseball action against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Friday, August 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.