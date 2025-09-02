Sports

Blue Jays take on the Reds after Bichette’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (Jim Rassol/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.