ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Alcaraz joins Sinner, Djokovic as high-profile players dropping out of men’s National Bank Open

By The Canadian Press

Published

Jannik Sinner of Italy hugs Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after winning the men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.