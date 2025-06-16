ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

Toronto police blitz to target illegally stopped vehicles at rush hour. Here’s where

By Joshua Freeman

Published

A Toronto police officers manage traffic in a construction zone in Toronto on Monday, May 11, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.