ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

‘What right do they have?’: Ford lashes out at judiciary, saying perhaps judges should be elected

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists during an availability in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.