ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Trump says Ontario ‘not allowed’ to slap surcharge on electricity sent to U.S. states

By Codi Wilson

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has followed through on his threat to slap a 25 per cent surcharge on all electricity exports to the U.S. Judy Trinh reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.