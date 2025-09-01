Queen's Park

Strong mayor powers not spurring housing, have serious downsides, civil servants warn

By Jon Woodward

Published

A new housing development is constructed just outside the edge of the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve, part of Ontario's Greenbelt, on Monday, May 15, 2023, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.