ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Snap Ontario election call kicks parties' planning into high gear

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks as he arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.