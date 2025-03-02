ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario Liberal Party executive council votes to support Crombie as leader

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks on stage at her campaign headquarters during the Ontario provincial election in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Despite not winning her seat, Crombie will stay on as party leader. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.