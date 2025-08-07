ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

‘Probably the most disliked politician in the world:’ Doug Ford on how Canadians view Trump

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks with CNN Thursday August 7, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.