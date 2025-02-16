ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Ford’s PCs maintain 15-point lead as advanced polls near: Nanos survey

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford appears at a press conference in Pickering, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.