ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Bonnie Crombie promises to install platform edge doors at TTC subway stations if elected

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie and local candidates take part in a campaign event at Kennedy subway station in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, January 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.