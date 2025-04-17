ADVERTISEMENT

York

Two teens charged in armed robbery, failed carjacking in Toronto: York Regional Police

By Codi Wilson

Published

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.