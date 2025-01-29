ADVERTISEMENT

York

Two arrests in Vaughan after man ‘attempting to arrange a sexual encounter’ was forced to withdraw money at ATM: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

32-year-old Jessica Kane (left) and 22-year-old Mannan Khanna charged with armed robbery in Vaughan. (YRP photos)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.