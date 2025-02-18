ADVERTISEMENT

York

Mississauga man charged with second-degree murder, arson after person found dead inside burned-out Nobleton restaurant

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

York Regional Police vehicles are seen in this undated file photo.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.