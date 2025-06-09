ADVERTISEMENT

York

Markham sports coach charged in ‘numerous’ sexual assaults

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

York Regional Police have charged Garth Morris with sexual assault. (YRP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.