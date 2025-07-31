ADVERTISEMENT

York

SIU investigating after driver who allegedly fled scene of Hwy. 400 crash injured during arrest

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt gives an update on the investigation into a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 near Vaughan, where a driver fled the scene.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.