ADVERTISEMENT

York

Four suspects charged after 16 vehicles torched in Markham

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

York Regional Police. (File image)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.