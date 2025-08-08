ADVERTISEMENT

York

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with Markham, Ont. shooting

By Alex Arsenych

Published

York Regional Police issue nationwide warrant in connection with Markham shooting earlier this year. (York Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.