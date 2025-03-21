ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Violent offender from Owen Sound wanted by Peel police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Peel police are looking for 26-year-old Keenan Simpragra, from Owen Sound, in connection with an ongoing intimate partner violence investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.