ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Police seek help locating ‘prolific’ Canada-wide romance scammer

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Chukwuka Emmanuel Williams, 30, is wanted for 10 counts of fraud over $5,000 and 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime among other charges. (PRP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.