ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Man accused of sexually assaulting strangers in Mississauga arrested: Peel police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Peel police say they’ve arrested and charged a man who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple strangers in Mississauga dating back to last year.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.