ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Confirmed case of measles in Peel Region, public exposure possible in Brampton

By Laura Sebben

Published

The measles virus is seen through an electron micrograph. (C. S. Goldsmith; William Bellini, Ph.D.)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.