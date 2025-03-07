ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

360-degree cameras, licence plate recognition technology to be installed at Brampton intersections

By Laura Sebben

Published

The City of Brampton is installing 360-degree cameras and licence recognition technology at 50 intersections. (CTV News Toronto / CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.