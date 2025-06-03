ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

2 men from B.C. charged with first-degree murder in Mississauga homicide

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, both 21 from Delta, B.C. have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a May 14 homicide in Mississauga. (PRP photos)


















