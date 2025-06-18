ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

2 Brampton men charged in ‘prolific’ $300K LCBO theft ring, police say

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

25-year-old Anuj Kumar (left) and 29-year-old Simarpreet Singh charged by Peel police in connection to $300K LCBO theft ring.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.