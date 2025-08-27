Niagara

Over $100K worth of illegal drugs seized in Welland: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

More than $100,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by police during a drug bust in Welland on Aug. 26, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.