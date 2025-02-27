ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Man arrested in connection with 2-week spree of 16 robberies around GHTA

By Laura Sebben

Published

Hamilton police say Alan Haaksma, 52, has been arrested after allegedly committing 16 robberies in a two-week period across the GTHA.


















