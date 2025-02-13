ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Hamilton police warn that man out on bail while awaiting trial for violent sexual assaults remains a threat

By Laura Sebben

Published

Hamilton police are warning the public that a violent sexual offender is out on bail. Leikeze Cheruiyot, 22, is charged in connection with two assaults on the city's West Mountain.


















