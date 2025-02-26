ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Hamilton police investigating ‘slew of robberies’ in city’s east end

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

An image of the suspect Hamilton police are searching for after a "slew of robberies" in the city's east end announced on Feb. 25, 2025 (HPS photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.