ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

3 people dead, including 2 kids, after Hamilton apartment blaze

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe speaks with reporters following a fatal fire on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.