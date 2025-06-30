ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

Milton massage therapist charged with sexual assault, Halton police say

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

52-year-old Ayman Alkassem arrested by Halton Regional Police (HRP photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.