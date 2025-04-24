ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

Etobicoke man facing additional charges in child sexual assault investigation: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Halton Regional Police release photo of man arrested in alleged sexual assault of a minor he contacted through social media (HRP photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.