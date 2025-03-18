ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

4 people facing several charges in connection with drug trafficking network in Halton Region

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Four people are facing several charges in connection with a months-long drug trafficking investigation where nearly 20 kilograms of cocaine was seized, among other hard drugs. (Halton Regional Police Service)


















