ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Registered massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client at Oshawa clinic

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A registered massage therapist allegedly sexually assaulted a client at a clinic in Oshawa. (Durham Regional Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.