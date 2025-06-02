ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Man wanted following attempted stabbing in Oshawa

By Laura Sebben

Police in Durham Region are searching for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to stab two people in Oshawa on June 1, 2025.


















