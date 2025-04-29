ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Woman critically injured by fallen branch in midtown Toronto: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A woman in her 30s has critical injuries after being struck by a branch that fell on the street in midtown Toronto late Tuesday afternoon, police say.


















