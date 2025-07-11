ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto police homicide investigation underway after body found near Pickering

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a body was found near the Pickering border on July 11, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.