Toronto groups say gun control must be a priority as Canadians choose their next federal leaders

By Joanna Lavoie

On April 15, the Coalition for Gun Control, Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns, the YWCA, Regent Park Mothers for Peace, and Danforth Families for Safe Communities held a news conference calling for gun control to be a priority this federal election and beyond.


















