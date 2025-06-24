ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto enters Day 3 of heat wave but more seasonable weather on the way

By Codi Wilson

Published

A man enjoys the sun on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.