ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Tiny Tiny Homes calls on Toronto to ‘show some love for our homeless’ after its mini-dwellings ordered removed from downtown park

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Non-profit Tiny Tiny Homes is calling on the City of Toronto to show the unhoused some love after it ordered them to clear out the structures from a downtown park.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.