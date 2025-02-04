ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Teen girls' murder trial watches video of alleged fatal swarming of Toronto man

Published

The murder trial of two teen girls charged in an alleged group attack on a homeless man is set to begin today in Toronto. Kenneth Lee is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.