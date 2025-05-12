ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Police searching for ‘multiple’ suspects after 2 males stabbed at a plaza near a Scarborough high school

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Police vehicles block a stretch of Livingston Road from Guildwood Parkway to Earswick Drive following repots of a stabbing outside a nearby high school. (Credit Lori Clyke)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.