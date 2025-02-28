ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man who stabbed teen to death at TTC station sentenced to life without parole for 18 years

By Codi Wilson

Published

A memorial for 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes is shown at the Keele Street subway station in Toronto, Monday, March 27, 2023. Police have said Magalhaes died on Saturday night after being stabbed at the station, where he had been sitting on a bench when he was approached.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan (Sharif Hassan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.