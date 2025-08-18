ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man critically injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end: police

By Codi Wilson

Published

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Danforth Rd. and Midland Ave.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.