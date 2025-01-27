ADVERTISEMENT

Land long reserved for possible Pickering airport will go to Parks Canada: minister

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Published

After a half century in limbo, the federal government says it will scrap plans to build an airport on thousands of acres in Pickering, Ont., and instead look to transfer the land to Parks Canada. The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, Dec.17, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)


















