ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Girl accused in death of homeless Toronto man seen holding sharp object, Crown alleges

By The Canadian Press

Published

The trial of two teen girls accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man is expected to continue today with more security video of the night of the incident. Kenneth Lee is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.