ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Ford ‘very, very thankful’ after Canada unaffected by newTrump tariffs

By Phil Tsekouras and Joanna Lavoie

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks with CNBC’s Ross Sorkin ahead of Trump’s tariffs announcement.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.