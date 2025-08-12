ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Community groups rally against condo development proposed for edge of east Toronto ravine

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Community groups held a rally on Aug. 11 to oppose a proposed condo development at the northern edge of Glen Stewart Ravine.


















